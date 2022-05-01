Hlengwa read riot act for 'shielding' failing ANC over Eskom
Scopa chair roasted by party NEC for his treatment of Eskom director Busisiwe Mavuso, insiders say
01 May 2022 - 00:00
The public apology to Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso issued by the IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa this week followed a stern dressing-down from his party’s national executive committee in which insiders claim he was accused of shielding the rival ANC, IFP insiders said...
