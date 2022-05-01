Hlengwa read riot act for 'shielding' failing ANC over Eskom

Scopa chair roasted by party NEC for his treatment of Eskom director Busisiwe Mavuso, insiders say

The public apology to Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso issued by the IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa this week followed a stern dressing-down from his party’s national executive committee in which insiders claim he was accused of shielding the rival ANC, IFP insiders said...