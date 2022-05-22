×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ANC moots national heroes’ acre

Party conference to discuss a single graveyard for struggle icons and others

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
22 May 2022 - 00:00

They may not see eye-to-eye in life, but in death SA's leading politicians could end up side by side if an ANC proposal for a “national heroes’ acre” is implemented. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘I deserve every cent of my R300m’: Sibanye-Stillwater boss defends fat pay ... News
  2. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics
  3. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics
  4. Mysterious tanker full of Russian oil nears SA port News
  5. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...