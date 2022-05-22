ANC moots national heroes’ acre
Party conference to discuss a single graveyard for struggle icons and others
22 May 2022 - 00:00
They may not see eye-to-eye in life, but in death SA's leading politicians could end up side by side if an ANC proposal for a “national heroes’ acre” is implemented. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.