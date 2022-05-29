New twist as Xolile George stays put at Salga
29 May 2022 - 00:01
As political parties squabble over the appointment of a new secretary to parliament, the man at the centre of the storm has not even resigned from his R5.8m-a-year job at Salga, though parliament confirmed he has accepted their offer of R2.6m a year...
