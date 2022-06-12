×

Politics

Change step-aside rule, says Danny Msiza

Limpopo strongman says it is wrong for the ANC NEC to amend the rule again to say only those who are charged must step aside.

12 June 2022 - 00:00

The alleged mastermind in convincing Limpopo municipalities to invest in VBS Mutual Bank is lobbying for the ANC to change its step-aside rule — and wants all accused of corruption, even those who have not been charged, to step aside...

