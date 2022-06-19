×

Politics

I'll save ANC from losing power in Gauteng, says Panyaza Lesufi

MEC is in a close contest with Lebogang Maile for the post of provincial chair

19 June 2022 - 00:00

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has portrayed himself as the ANC’s potential saviour in Gauteng, saying the party must choose him as provincial chair next week if it wants to retain power in the province in 2024. ..

