PODCAST | Farmgate: 'the ANC needs to step aside,' says analyst

In this episode we consider the likelihood of President Ramaphosa's political career being able to withstand the proverbial storm. We also consider the implications the scandal has had on the inner dynamics of the ANC and the trust voters have in the party.

For today’s conversation, our host Mike Siluma is joined by Sunday Times political reporter Kgothatso Madisa, lecturer in public policy and political science at UKZN Dr Fikile Vilakazi, as well as associate professor at the School of Governance, Wits University, William Gumede.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.