Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Farmgate: 'the ANC needs to step aside,' says analyst
In today’s instalment of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we look at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s predicament in the wake of the scandal over a burglary at his Phala Phala farm two years ago. The scandal was set off by the laying of charges including bribery, kidnapping and money laundering, among others. The controversy which has been dubbed 'Farmgate', 'Mattressgate' and 'Dollargate', now threatens to topple the ANC.
In this episode we consider the likelihood of President Ramaphosa's political career being able to withstand the proverbial storm. We also consider the implications the scandal has had on the inner dynamics of the ANC and the trust voters have in the party.
For today’s conversation, our host Mike Siluma is joined by Sunday Times political reporter Kgothatso Madisa, lecturer in public policy and political science at UKZN Dr Fikile Vilakazi, as well as associate professor at the School of Governance, Wits University, William Gumede.
