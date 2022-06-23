×

PODCAST | Farmgate: 'the ANC needs to step aside,' says analyst

23 June 2022 - 18:48 By MIKE SILUMA and PAIGE MULLER
By refusing to engage on Farmgate, President Cyril Ramaphosa is saying to SA: ‘Remove me if you can, but I'm going nowhere.’
Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images

In today’s instalment of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we look at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s predicament in the wake of the scandal over a burglary at his Phala Phala farm two years ago. The scandal was set off by the laying of charges including bribery, kidnapping and money laundering, among others. The controversy which has been dubbed 'Farmgate', 'Mattressgate' and 'Dollargate', now threatens to topple the ANC.

Join the discussion: 

In this episode we consider the likelihood of President Ramaphosa's political career being able to withstand the proverbial storm. We also consider the implications the scandal has had on the inner dynamics of the ANC and the trust voters have in the party. 

For today’s conversation, our host Mike Siluma is joined by Sunday Times  political reporter Kgothatso Madisa, lecturer in public policy and political science at UKZN Dr Fikile Vilakazi, as well as associate professor at the School of Governance, Wits University, William Gumede.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

