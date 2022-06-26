‘Zondo hates me’
Zuma responds to state capture findings with defiant attack on chief justice Zondo
26 June 2022 - 00:00
Former president Jacob Zuma is threatening to throw the book at the commission on state capture, saying he will take the report on judicial review and report chief justice Raymond Zondo to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for misconduct...
