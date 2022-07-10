×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Communications minister clashes with SABC board over SSA vetting

Board chair asks Khumbudzo Ntshavheni why new ‘midterm’ vetting is necessary, and why lie-detector tests are required

10 July 2022 - 00:00
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Communication & digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, at odds with SABC board members over digital migration and other issues, now wants them to be vetted by the State Security Agency (SSA), a process which includes taking lie-detector tests..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging News
  2. Installation of set-top boxes for TV viewers affected by floods in KZN and ... South Africa
  3. SABC launches investigation into ‘unauthorised’ blocking of axed news boss ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  2. How to sign up to receive our new Breaking Down the Big Story and Opinion ... News
  3. PODCAST | Farmgate: 'the ANC needs to step aside,' says analyst Politics
  4. ‘Zondo hates me’ Politics
  5. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners