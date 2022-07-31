EFF birthday bash turns into Ramaphosa-bashing event
Malema and other party leaders prepare for mass mobilisation to remove Ramaphosa from office
31 July 2022 - 00:00
The EFF’s ninth anniversary celebrations in Mangaung yesterday became a multiparty platform to advance an offensive against President Cyril Ramaphosa...
EFF birthday bash turns into Ramaphosa-bashing event
Malema and other party leaders prepare for mass mobilisation to remove Ramaphosa from office
The EFF’s ninth anniversary celebrations in Mangaung yesterday became a multiparty platform to advance an offensive against President Cyril Ramaphosa...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos