Gwede Mantashe urges rethink on land, central bank
ANC chair's move could spell disaster for RET faction
31 July 2022 - 00:00 By THABO MOKONE and SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA
It’s time for the ANC to move on from standing resolutions on the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank and expropriation of land without compensation as it has failed to implement them despite adopting them five years ago...
