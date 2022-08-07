Dynasties vs hustlers: Who will triumph in Kenya election?
Belief that poll means choosing between two evils discourages young from registering to vote, analysts say
07 August 2022 - 00:00 By CARIEN DU PLESSIS
There's some disagreement among a group of young men over whether Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto is a hustler...
Dynasties vs hustlers: Who will triumph in Kenya election?
Belief that poll means choosing between two evils discourages young from registering to vote, analysts say
There's some disagreement among a group of young men over whether Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto is a hustler...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos