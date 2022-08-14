ANC Soweto branch backs Mmamoloko Kubayi for deputy
14 August 2022 - 00:00
The Moloto Tambane branch in ward 14 in Soweto has endorsed ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi for the position of deputy president when the party holds its elective conference in December...
ANC Soweto branch backs Mmamoloko Kubayi for deputy
The Moloto Tambane branch in ward 14 in Soweto has endorsed ANC NEC member Mmamoloko Kubayi for the position of deputy president when the party holds its elective conference in December...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos