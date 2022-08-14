Misuzulu’s rivals install their own king
King’s opponents say Prince Simakade is their rightful king
14 August 2022 - 00:03
After several failed court bids to block the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the new Zulu monarch, his opponents defied President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday by installing Prince Simakade Zulu kaZwelithini as the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s successor...
