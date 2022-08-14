Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet
Opposition and Nehawu say the R1.5m spent on new wheels is wasteful expenditure
14 August 2022 - 00:02
Parliament has spent R1.5m on two new BMWs for National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, even though the institution took delivery of four Land Rover SUVs worth R2.8m two years ago for her predecessor and other presiding officers to use...
Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet
Opposition and Nehawu say the R1.5m spent on new wheels is wasteful expenditure
Parliament has spent R1.5m on two new BMWs for National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, even though the institution took delivery of four Land Rover SUVs worth R2.8m two years ago for her predecessor and other presiding officers to use...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos