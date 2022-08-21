How ANC shielded bigwigs accused of wrongdoing
Party's integrity committee say its reports have been ignored by the ANC national executive committee
21 August 2022 - 00:00
The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) has been accused of shielding party heavyweights, including former health minister Zweli Mkhize and deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa, by sweeping damning findings of its integrity commission under the carpet...
