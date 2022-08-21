Steenhuisen reshuffled Mazzone with 2024 vote in mind
DA leader says party made history by appointing its first black female chief whip
21 August 2022 - 00:00
The DA’s electoral prospects ahead of what’s expected to be fiercely contested polls in 2024 strongly influenced his decision to ring the changes in his 84-member parliamentary caucus this week, party leader John Steenhuisen says...
Steenhuisen reshuffled Mazzone with 2024 vote in mind
DA leader says party made history by appointing its first black female chief whip
The DA’s electoral prospects ahead of what’s expected to be fiercely contested polls in 2024 strongly influenced his decision to ring the changes in his 84-member parliamentary caucus this week, party leader John Steenhuisen says...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos