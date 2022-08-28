Apology for error in Ayanda Dlodlo report
28 August 2022 - 00:00 By The Sunday Times
In our story last week titled “ANC leaders who have been probed by the commission (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/politics/2022-08-21-anc-leaders-who-have-come-under-fire-from-the-partys-integrity-body/)” we incorrectly reported that the integrity commission found former minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo’s conduct had brought her reputation and that of the ANC into disrepute...
Apology for error in Ayanda Dlodlo report
In our story last week titled “ANC leaders who have been probed by the commission (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/politics/2022-08-21-anc-leaders-who-have-come-under-fire-from-the-partys-integrity-body/)” we incorrectly reported that the integrity commission found former minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo’s conduct had brought her reputation and that of the ANC into disrepute...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos