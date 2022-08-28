‘It’s us or the ANC’: John Steenhuisen’s ultimatum to EFF
DA leader says red beret voters won't be happy if EFF keeps ruling party in power
28 August 2022 - 00:03 By KGOTHATSO MADISA and MAWANDE AMASHABALALA
The DA has issued an ultimatum to the EFF to decide whether it wants to help the ANC retain power or be part of a coalition that will unseat it in 2024...
‘It’s us or the ANC’: John Steenhuisen’s ultimatum to EFF
DA leader says red beret voters won't be happy if EFF keeps ruling party in power
The DA has issued an ultimatum to the EFF to decide whether it wants to help the ANC retain power or be part of a coalition that will unseat it in 2024...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos