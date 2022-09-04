Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura
Premier will be gone by end of month, it says as it focuses on looming battles
04 September 2022 - 00:02 By Belinda Pheto and Kgothatso Madisa
The ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) has decided to recall premier David Makhura. The decision was taken at a meeting on Friday...
Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura
Premier will be gone by end of month, it says as it focuses on looming battles
The ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) has decided to recall premier David Makhura. The decision was taken at a meeting on Friday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos