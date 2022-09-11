Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa
Minister says she has agreed to stand for the position of ANC president
11 September 2022 - 00:05
Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has raised her hand to once again challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC leadership when the party holds its national conference in December...
