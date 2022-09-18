Mmusi Maimane to run for president under new political party
Party to be launched in Soweto next weekend as ‘umbrella body’ for independents
18 September 2022 - 00:00
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has quietly established a new party that will contest the 2024 general elections, with him running as its presidential candidate...
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has quietly established a new party that will contest the 2024 general elections, with him running as its presidential candidate...
