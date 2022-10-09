ANC plots to oust DA in Gauteng metros
ActionSA courted as party bids to add Tshwane and Ekurhuleni after its takeover of Joburg
09 October 2022 - 00:05 By Kgothatso Madisa and Mawande AmaShabalala
In a move that could topple all DA-led coalitions in Gauteng, the ANC is quietly courting the opposition ActionSA in an attempt to add Tshwane and Ekurhuleni to the Johannesburg prize it seized from an opposition coalition this week...
