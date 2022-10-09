Ramaphosa’s rivals will ditch renewal if he loses, says Zamani Saul
Northern Cape premier feared president would not finish his first term because of his tough stance against corruption
09 October 2022 - 00:00
Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul has warned that gains the ANC has made in fighting corruption will be reversed if President Cyril Ramaphosa loses at the party's national conference in December...
Ramaphosa’s rivals will ditch renewal if he loses, says Zamani Saul
Northern Cape premier feared president would not finish his first term because of his tough stance against corruption
Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul has warned that gains the ANC has made in fighting corruption will be reversed if President Cyril Ramaphosa loses at the party's national conference in December...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos