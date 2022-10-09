What Ramaphosa told the public protector about Phala Phala
The president says the complaint against him has been lodged too late
09 October 2022 - 00:01 By Amanda Khoza and Kgothatso Madisa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the public protector that she has no jurisdiction to probe a complaint about the Phala Phala farm scandal because it was laid more than two years after a foreign currency theft took place there...
