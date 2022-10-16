Political pressure, death threats dogged SABC chair’s tenure
Outgoing head Bongumusa Makhathini says he and his board resisted political arm-twisting
16 October 2022 - 00:00
Outgoing SABC chair Bongumusa Makhathini — who finished his term yesterday — has revealed that there were attempts to exert political pressure on his board and that death threats were made against him and his family...
