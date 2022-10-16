Top six contender Mdumiseni Ntuli denounces disarray in Luthuli House
Former KZN provincial secretary says he is not associated with any faction in the run-up to Nasrec 2.0
16 October 2022 - 00:00
One of the front-runners for the post of ANC secretary-general, Mdumiseni Ntuli, attributes the gains he has made so far in winning support to his refusal to take sides in the party’s factional battles. ..
Top six contender Mdumiseni Ntuli denounces disarray in Luthuli House
Former KZN provincial secretary says he is not associated with any faction in the run-up to Nasrec 2.0
One of the front-runners for the post of ANC secretary-general, Mdumiseni Ntuli, attributes the gains he has made so far in winning support to his refusal to take sides in the party’s factional battles. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos