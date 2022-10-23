Communists must not leave ANC to thugs: David Masondo
Deputy finance minister says SACP should not leave the ANC alliance but must instead contest for positions in the governing party
23 October 2022 - 00:00
As calls grow for the SACP to ditch the ANC-led tripartite alliance and go it alone in elections, deputy finance minister David Masondo has urged communists to swell the ranks of the governing party and not be swayed by “deliberate attempts to get the communists out of the ANC”...
As calls grow for the SACP to ditch the ANC-led tripartite alliance and go it alone in elections, deputy finance minister David Masondo has urged communists to swell the ranks of the governing party and not be swayed by “deliberate attempts to get the communists out of the ANC”...
