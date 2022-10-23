‘What if Cyril has a case to answer on Phala Phala?’: Mbeki on Ramaphosa stepping aside
Former president says ANC has no choice but to discuss whether Ramaphosa should step aside if a parliamentary panel finds he has a case to answer
23 October 2022 - 00:00
Former president Thabo Mbeki says the ANC cannot avoid discussing whether it will ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside should a panel appointed by parliament find he has an impeachable case to answer...
‘What if Cyril has a case to answer on Phala Phala?’: Mbeki on Ramaphosa stepping aside
Former president says ANC has no choice but to discuss whether Ramaphosa should step aside if a parliamentary panel finds he has a case to answer
Former president Thabo Mbeki says the ANC cannot avoid discussing whether it will ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside should a panel appointed by parliament find he has an impeachable case to answer...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos