Ramaphosa’s NEC weakest in ANC history, says Nomvula Mokonyane
Mokonyane says the NEC , which she is part of, approaches every issue along factional lines
06 November 2022 - 00:00
ANC deputy secretary-general hopeful Nomvula Mokonyane has given President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC national executive committee an F — saying it has been the weakest in the party’s 110-year history...
