PODCAST | Mokonyane alleges assassination attempts, talks contestation, weeps over Duarte’s final moments

I detest dirty politics: Mokonyane

10 November 2022 - 05:00
ANC deputy secretary-general hopeful Nomvula Mokonyane.
ANC deputy secretary-general hopeful Nomvula Mokonyane.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/TimesLIVE

Listen to the conversation:

ANC deputy secretary-general hopeful Nomvula Mokonyane opens up to Sunday Times Politics Weekly about dirty politics, why she is contesting and corruption-accused Bosasa.

She is hoping to win an ANC secretary-general position when the party holds its elective conference next month.

The former environmental affairs minister hosts Kgothatso Madisa at her home and reflects on her relationship with late ANC acting secretary-general and anti-apartheid activist Jessie Duarte. An emotional Mokonyane recounted Duarte's deterioration and final moments.

Mokonyane, fondly known as Mama Action, describes herself as a community activist and wants the party’s headquarters, Luthuli House, to be a vibrant house of activists.

