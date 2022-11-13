ANC wants ‘new study’ on election reforms
The party says long term electoral reform should be the result of clear, thorough and evidence-based options
13 November 2022 - 00:00
The ANC wants a commission of inquiry to look into the best electoral system for SA, saying there is not enough time to devise a new system before the 2024 elctions. ..
