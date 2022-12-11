Politics

CR22 campaigners are clueless, says Ramaphosa’s ‘adviser’ Bejani Chauke

Says he’s been sidelined because he is too close to the president

11 December 2022 - 00:00

Bejani Chauke, who claims he helped President Cyril Ramaphosa ascend to power in 2017, says he’s been sidelined by leaders of the president’s official re-election campaign because of his proximity to the president...

