Expect more of the same as the ANC gears up for elective conference
Bank on the usual talk, talk, talk and no big policy shifts, insiders say
11 December 2022 - 00:00
While the contentious “step aside” rule is expected to dominate policy discussions at the ANC’s national conference that starts on Friday, the energy crisis will also be front and centre. ..
Expect more of the same as the ANC gears up for elective conference
Bank on the usual talk, talk, talk and no big policy shifts, insiders say
While the contentious “step aside” rule is expected to dominate policy discussions at the ANC’s national conference that starts on Friday, the energy crisis will also be front and centre. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos