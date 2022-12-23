We are no Zuma minions, says ANC KZN chair
Siboniso Duma says provincial leaders have supported Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa
23 December 2022 - 00:00
KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial chair Siboniso Duma has dismissed suggestions his province suffers from a Jacob Zuma hangover and has not accepted President Cyril Ramaphosa as its leader...
We are no Zuma minions, says ANC KZN chair
Siboniso Duma says provincial leaders have supported Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa
KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial chair Siboniso Duma has dismissed suggestions his province suffers from a Jacob Zuma hangover and has not accepted President Cyril Ramaphosa as its leader...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos