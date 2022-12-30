Politics

The big political battles that will spill into 2023

All eyes on President Cyril Ramaphosa to see if he will wield the axe in his cabinet in the new year

30 December 2022 - 00:03
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist

Will the new ANC national executive committee (NEC) act against the three “rebels” who voted in favour of an impeachment committee to look into allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa? That will be the big question as the high-level body meets to prepare for the January 8 statement next week...

