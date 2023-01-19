Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Debate: Will forcing public servants and officials to use public services solve service delivery woes?

19 January 2023 - 22:41
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
People from the settlement of Boikhutso collect water from a tanker in Lichtenburg.
People from the settlement of Boikhutso collect water from a tanker in Lichtenburg.
Image: Alaister Russell

One of the biggest problems in our country is the failure of the state to provide quality services to us, the citizens – such as public health services, transport and education.

This week Sunday Times columnist Prof William Gumede wrote that the solution lies in forcing political leaders to use public services in order to improve them.

Join the debate: 

In this podcast, Gumede, associate professor at the School of Governance at Wits, and Prof Busani Ngcaweni, principal of the National School of Government, join our regular host Mike Siluma to discuss the proposition.

Gumede defends and expands upon his argument, while Ngcaweni broadly agrees with Gumede but identifies potential shortfalls in the implementation of such a plan. 

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Eskom’s new chair makes coal costs his first target

Mpho Makwana, the new chairperson of Eskom, has set his sights on bringing down the cost of electricity by tackling the cost of coal supplied to the ...
Business Times
3 months ago

PODCAST | Ministers’ salaries may be market competitive, but have they earned it?

In this debate our panel discusses the contentious issue of remuneration for public office bearers, notably cabinet ministers.
Politics
2 months ago

PODCAST | A fish rots from the head and the ANC's NEC nominees are giving off a stink

The much-anticipated ANC national elective conference takes place next week at Nasrec in Johannesburg.
Politics
1 month ago

PODCAST | Is it possible to hold Zuma to account without inciting unrest and violence?

This week on 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly', we discuss the 'Zuma phenomenon'.
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Cut benefits of leaders who don’t deliver Opinion
  2. PODCAST | Bonang Mohale: 'ANC can’t run a conference and can’t fix the state' Politics

Most read

  1. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics
  2. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News
  3. Judge’s pain over cold-blooded murder of girl and toddler News
  4. Now Cape Town in the poo as Durban vows to clean up for Easter News
  5. Load-shedding crisis forces Joburg high court to go virtual News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials