In this podcast, Gumede, associate professor at the School of Governance at Wits, and Prof Busani Ngcaweni, principal of the National School of Government, join our regular host Mike Siluma to discuss the proposition.
Gumede defends and expands upon his argument, while Ngcaweni broadly agrees with Gumede but identifies potential shortfalls in the implementation of such a plan.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Debate: Will forcing public servants and officials to use public services solve service delivery woes?
Image: Alaister Russell
One of the biggest problems in our country is the failure of the state to provide quality services to us, the citizens – such as public health services, transport and education.
This week Sunday Times columnist Prof William Gumede wrote that the solution lies in forcing political leaders to use public services in order to improve them.
Join the debate:
