Politics

Gauteng metro coalition partnership collapses again

Leaked letter to FF Plus explains DA’s harsh stance against the Patriotic Alliance

22 January 2023 - 00:00
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s dramatic return to her job after a controversial ousting by the ANC last September may be short-lived should another motion of no-confidence against her be tabled before council...

