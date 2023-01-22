Ntuli eyes Luthuli House, extends olive branch to Mbalula
Failed secretary-general candidate says he still wants to contribute in the administration of the ANC
22 January 2023 - 00:00
Mdumiseni Ntuli, one of Fikile Mbalula’s failed rivals in the fight for the post of ANC secretary-general, says there is no bad blood between them and he is determined to still find a role at Luthuli House. ..
Ntuli eyes Luthuli House, extends olive branch to Mbalula
Failed secretary-general candidate says he still wants to contribute in the administration of the ANC
Mdumiseni Ntuli, one of Fikile Mbalula’s failed rivals in the fight for the post of ANC secretary-general, says there is no bad blood between them and he is determined to still find a role at Luthuli House. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos