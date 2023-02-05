Sona 2023
Bold action needed from president over ‘crisis of confidence’
ANC insiders say up to three ministers could be sacked in a reshuffle this week
05 February 2023 - 00:03 By Kgothatso Madisa and Amanda Khoza
South Africans are looking to President Cyril Ramaphosa to take bold steps this week to address what his office has described as a “crisis of confidence” gripping the country...
Sona 2023
Bold action needed from president over ‘crisis of confidence’
ANC insiders say up to three ministers could be sacked in a reshuffle this week
South Africans are looking to President Cyril Ramaphosa to take bold steps this week to address what his office has described as a “crisis of confidence” gripping the country...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos