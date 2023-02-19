R38m, that's how much it will cost taxpayers to foot the bill of the minister of electricity, DA says
19 February 2023 - 00:01
The creation of a new portfolio to deal with the country’s energy crisis could cost the taxpayers as much as R38m a year, saidDA MP Leon Schreiber, who shared his caculations with the Sunday Times this week. ..
