Politics

Ramaphosa consults partners, showing he’s ready to reshuffle

Insiders says cabinet changes will be announced any time from today

26 February 2023 - 00:04

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been consulting the ANC's alliance partners, signalling that he is a step closer to announcing his cabinet reshuffle...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ANC promises cabinet reshuffle will be ‘done and dusted’ by end of February Politics
  2. ‘No pressure’ on president to announce reshuffle Politics
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Conspiracy theories thrive in the president's silence Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Power cuts immunity could spark ‘monumental catastrophe’ News
  2. How Eskom crippled Kusile News
  3. 'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former ... Politics
  4. Stock up!- US Embassy issues ‘prepper’ warning on load-shedding News
  5. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses