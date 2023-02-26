Politics

'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former Eskom CEO's claims

In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, Gordhan said he gave De Ruyter his full support even when some were critical of his performance at the helm of Eskom

26 February 2023 - 00:03
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has expressed his “disappointment” at outgoing  Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s conduct, saying he was blindsided by the man who he trusted and supported for three years...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Saftu calls on De Ruyter to report information on alleged crimes Politics
  2. Defend our Democracy slams attacks on ex-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter South Africa
  3. ANC slams De Ruyter's 'opportunistic venture into the political arena' Politics

Most read

  1. Power cuts immunity could spark ‘monumental catastrophe’ News
  2. How Eskom crippled Kusile News
  3. 'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former ... Politics
  4. Stock up!- US Embassy issues ‘prepper’ warning on load-shedding News
  5. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses