'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former Eskom CEO's claims
In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, Gordhan said he gave De Ruyter his full support even when some were critical of his performance at the helm of Eskom
26 February 2023 - 00:03
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has expressed his “disappointment” at outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s conduct, saying he was blindsided by the man who he trusted and supported for three years...
'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former Eskom CEO's claims
In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, Gordhan said he gave De Ruyter his full support even when some were critical of his performance at the helm of Eskom
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has expressed his “disappointment” at outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s conduct, saying he was blindsided by the man who he trusted and supported for three years...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos