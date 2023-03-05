Politics

While South Africa waits, farmer Cyril has a date with some ‘beautiful’ cows

DA leader John Steenhuisen slams president for ‘prioritising’ his personal business over cabinet matters

05 March 2023 - 00:03 By AMANDA KHOZA and KGOTHATSO MADISA

Just hours after the country was given the impression that President Cyril Ramaphosa postponed his long-awaited cabinet reshuffle because he had a cold, he made an appearance at a dinner on his Phala Phala farm...

