Politics

Minister 'meddled' in SABC board selection

Ntshaveni targeted broadcaster's former head of news Phathiswa Magopeni

12 March 2023 - 00:04
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

As questions are raised over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delay in appointing the SABC board it has emerged that one of his close lieutenants, former communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, questioned the inclusion of the broadcaster's former head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, in the list of candidates recommended by parliament. ..

