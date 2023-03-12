Minister 'meddled' in SABC board selection
Ntshaveni targeted broadcaster's former head of news Phathiswa Magopeni
12 March 2023 - 00:04
As questions are raised over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delay in appointing the SABC board it has emerged that one of his close lieutenants, former communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, questioned the inclusion of the broadcaster's former head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, in the list of candidates recommended by parliament. ..
