Cops probe links between DA’s Malusi Booi and gang bosses
02 April 2023 - 00:00 By THANDUXOLO JIKA, PHILANI NOMBEMBE and THABO MOKONE
Police are pursuing links between axed DA Cape Town mayoral committee member Malusi Booi and the city’s alleged underworld bosses whose companies are believed to have secured contracts from the city worth millions of rands...
Cops probe links between DA’s Malusi Booi and gang bosses
Police are pursuing links between axed DA Cape Town mayoral committee member Malusi Booi and the city’s alleged underworld bosses whose companies are believed to have secured contracts from the city worth millions of rands...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos