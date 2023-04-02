DA will do everything to stop ANC-EFF coalition in 2024, says John Steenhuisen
DA leader warns that an ANC-EFF coalition would be disastrous for the country
02 April 2023 - 00:02
DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party will do all in its power to prevent the creation of an ANC-EFF coalition government if no party wins more than 50% at the votes in next year’s general election...
DA will do everything to stop ANC-EFF coalition in 2024, says John Steenhuisen
DA leader warns that an ANC-EFF coalition would be disastrous for the country
DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party will do all in its power to prevent the creation of an ANC-EFF coalition government if no party wins more than 50% at the votes in next year’s general election...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos