Push to charge ANC’s Phala Phala ‘rebels’
Zweli Mkhize, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Supra Mahumapelo face sanction threat
02 April 2023 - 00:01
There is a strong push in the ANC for the party to charge three of its national executive committee (NEC) members, who are also MPs, for defying the party on the Phala Phala scandal votes in parliament...
