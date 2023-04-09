Lesufi admits ANC could plunge to 40% in Gauteng
Provincial ANC chair says partnership with EFF will keep it in power in the province after the elections — and possibly nationally
09 April 2023 - 00:00
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has conceded that support for the ANC in the province could plunge as low as 40% in the elections next year and that Gauteng voters have lost faith in the party. ..
