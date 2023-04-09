Ramaphosa to send envoys to US to explain South Africa’s stance on Russia
Deputy minister in the Presidency Obed Bapela told the Sunday Times that the ANC position on Putin was that no sitting head of state would be arrested in SA
09 April 2023 - 00:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending a delegation to Washington to smooth the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to South Africa in August, hoping to avoid a diplomatic fallout that could put trade ties worth R400bn at risk...
Ramaphosa to send envoys to US to explain South Africa’s stance on Russia
Deputy minister in the Presidency Obed Bapela told the Sunday Times that the ANC position on Putin was that no sitting head of state would be arrested in SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa is sending a delegation to Washington to smooth the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to South Africa in August, hoping to avoid a diplomatic fallout that could put trade ties worth R400bn at risk...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos