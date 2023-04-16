Dispute with party bosses said to be behind KZN MEC Bani-Mapena’s ouster
Insiders say Bani-Mapena’s absence from a Caf tournament attended by Patrice Motsepe and Zizi Kodwa was the last straw
16 April 2023 - 00:00
Former KwaZulu-Natal MEC of sports, arts & culture Amanda Bani-Mapena was pushed out of her job because she fell out with top ANC leaders in the province, insiders say...
Dispute with party bosses said to be behind KZN MEC Bani-Mapena’s ouster
Insiders say Bani-Mapena’s absence from a Caf tournament attended by Patrice Motsepe and Zizi Kodwa was the last straw
Former KwaZulu-Natal MEC of sports, arts & culture Amanda Bani-Mapena was pushed out of her job because she fell out with top ANC leaders in the province, insiders say...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos